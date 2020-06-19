Surrey RCMP say handguns and suspected drugs were seized at two Surrey homes. (RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP say guns, suspected drugs seized from Whalley and Newton homes

Investigation started in May: police

RCMP say drugs and handguns have been seized following searches at two homes in Surrey.

The investigation, which started in May, “focused on targeting dial-a-dope operations and led to search warrants at two homes, one in the 9000-block of Ben Nevis Crescent in Whalley and the other in the 12200-block of 80th Avenue in Newton, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (June 19).

Police said the investigation was part of the Surrey RCMP’s “strategy of proactive enforcement targeting illicit drug trafficking” in the city.

During the searches, according to police, officers found a “large quantity of suspected cocaine and opium, over $1000 in cash, two handguns and ammunition.” Police also seized “items consistent with drug trafficking.”

Two men, one from each home, were arrested and later released, Surrey RCMP said. No charges have been laid at this time.

“This level of drug trafficking poses a risk to the public because of the potential violence associated with it,” said acting Proactive Enforcement Officer, Staff Sergeant Ryan Element.

“Our city has experienced shootings and other violent acts that occur related to dial-a-dope operations. Drug users inadvertently invite violence into their neighborhood by calling for the services of a drug dealer who may be the target of violence.”

