Surrey RCMP say $14K in stolen phones recovered following investigation

Some of the items recovered by Surrey RCMP in an investigation into stolen phones. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP say that $14,000 worth of stolen phones, and related products, have been recovered in a recent investigation.

On March 24, a business owner reported that 25 cell phones were stolen from his vehicle, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday (April 9).

Then on April 1, police said they received information that the phones were being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

Following two searches, one at a hotel and the other for a vehicle, officers recovered 14 of the 25 allegedly stolen phones, police said.

Surrey RCMP said that two suspects were detained at the hotel, but have since been released, “pending further investigation.” No charges have been laid at this time, police said.

“Although we successfully recovered 14 of the phones, it’s unfortunate that at this point the business owner is at a loss for the remaining 11 phones,” said Staff Sergeant Glenn Atkins.

“There are individuals who seek to take advantage of unattended valuables. We’re reminding everyone to deter these types of thefts by not keeping any valuables in your vehicles.”

The Surrey RCMP always welcomes tips from the public regarding any suspicious or criminal activity. To make a report, you can reach us at 604-599-0502. You can also contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



