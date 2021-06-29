UPDATE: Surrey RCMP respond to 13 sudden deaths by midday Tuesday

Police say officers responding to ‘higher than usual’ number of deaths since start of heat wave

Surrey RCMP say there has been “quite an increase” in sudden death calls since the start of the extreme weather condition late last week.

Constable Sarbjit Sangha said Surrey RCMP responded to 22 sudden death calls Monday (June 28) and 13 by midday Tuesday.

“While the causes of death has not yet been determined in each of these cases, we can confirm that Surrey RCMP is responding to a higher than usual number of deaths since the beginning of the extreme weather conditions,” she told the Now-Leader.

She added officers have also responded to people “who were in distress because of the heat.”

Sangha said Surrey RCMP is “encouraging all community members to take precautions to guard themselves against heat injuries. It is especially important to reach out to assist vulnerable people and the elderly during the extreme heat.”

She also noted that if people are calling 911, there’s a possibility, especially if you’re asking for (an ambulance), that there might be a long wait.”

Meantime in White Rock, there has not been an increase in sudden deaths due to the heat wave, according to White Rock RCMP Staff Sergeant Kale Pauls.

“We are fortunate that the City of White Rock has a cooling station at the Community Centre (15154 Russell Ave.) for our officers to refer people to that don’t have air conditioning and are suffering,” he said.

We are also fortunate to have White Rock Fire provide extended medical care for calls where BC Ambulance may be delayed due to call volume.”

