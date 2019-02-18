Surrey RCMP request assistance from public after man stabbed

20-year-old man suffered serious but not-life-threatening injuries.

Surrey RCMP are requesting assistance from the public after a man was stabbed at a banquet hall Feb. 15.

Police issued a news release Monday, saying that officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a hall, located on the 8100-block of 128 Street, Friday at approximately 10 p.m.

“Upon arrival, investigators located a 20-year-old male with serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital,” the release states.

At the time of the incident, the banquet hall was hosting an event with “hundreds of people in attendance.”

Surrey investigators are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed or has video of the assault to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

