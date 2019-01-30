Surrey RCMP hope the public can help identify this individual, who is a suspect in an alleged indecent exposure near Sullivan Heights Secondary School on Jan. 10. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP release photo after suspect allegedly exposes genitals to girl

Police say 10-year-old girl was walking home from school near Sullivan Heights Secondary at time of incident

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in an alleged indecent exposure near Sullivan Heights Secondary School on Jan. 10.

Police say the incident involved a male suspect who “was reported to have exposed his genitals” to a 10-year-old girl who was walking home from school.

Shortly before 4 p.m. that day, Surrey RCMP received a report that an “unknown male” grabbed the girl’s hoodie from behind, “tossed her to the ground, and then exposed his genitalia.”

Surrey RCMP say the victim screamed and the suspect fled after the incident, which is said to have occurred around 3 p.m.

See more: Surrey RCMP looking for male who allegedly exposed himself to 10-year-old girl

Surrey RCMP described the suspect as a Caucasian male, possibly a teenager or in his early 20s, wearing a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants and black running shoes.

The Surrey RCMP Special Victim’s Unit is continuing their investigation and are releasing a photo of the suspect so the public can assist with identifying him.

Surrey RCMP provide these tips to the community:

· Don’t take short cuts. Use main routes, avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.

· Walk with friends.

· Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

· Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.

· Don’t assist strangers.

· Trust your instincts and your feelings.

· Phone if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.

Anyone with information about the suspect, witnessed this occurrence or may have dash-cam footage, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigation alleged ‘stranger assault’ in Tynehead

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigate alleged ‘stranger assault’ in Newton, Jan. 4, 2019

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigate alleged assault near Cloverdale’s Greenaway Pool, Jan. 11, 2019


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
