Surrey RCMP release sketches of suspects involved in stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside

At 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 9, Surrey RCMP received a report that a vehicle was stolen with a baby strapped into a car seat inside. The vehicle had been parked and left running at a residence in the 17200-block of 58 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP “immediately deployed multiple resources including all available Frontline officers, plain-clothes units and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service.” An Amber Alert was also issued.

At 9:20 a.m., a bystander found the vehicle abandoned with the baby still inside in the vehicle in the 5900-block of 177B Street.

Now, according to a release from Cpl. Vanessa Munn, officers determined there were two male suspects involved in the theft, one who stole the vehicle with the baby inside and another who was driving a secondary vehicle.

Munn said the secondary vehicle was a black Mercedes SUV.

Police described the first suspect as Caucasian, with a heavy-set build, in his late 30s. He had short hair, stubble on his face and was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt.

The second suspect, according to police, is described as Caucasian, with a skinny build. In his late 30s to mid-40s, he was bald, missing a tooth and wearing a grey sweatsuit.

Police have also released photographs of two possible witness vehicles who were in the area of the residence where the vehicle was stolen from.

If you were in the area or recognize the witness vehicles, contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



