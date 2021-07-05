Surrey RCMP raid Langley business suspected of illegally selling cannabis

Surrey RCMP seized a number of guns that were allegedly connected to a Langley shop suspected of illegally selling cannabis. (RCMP handout) Surrey RCMP seized a number of guns that were allegedly connected to a Langley shop suspected of illegally selling cannabis. (RCMP handout) Surrey RCMP seized a number of guns that were allegedly connected to a Langley shop suspected of illegally selling cannabis. (RCMP handout) Surrey RCMP seized a number of guns that were allegedly connected to a Langley shop suspected of illegally selling cannabis. (RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP raided a business in Langley that was suspected of illegally selling cannabis, which ultimately led to the seizure of a number of guns and more than $60,000 in cash.

In a news release issued July 5, Surrey RCMP said the bust is a demonstration that buying cannabis from illegal sources puts cash and guns in the hands of criminals.

Surrey RCMP said its drug unit began investigating possible drug trafficking in Surrey associated to a commercial property in Langley on June 22. The following day, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle associated with the property and found one kilogram of dried cannabis and $35,000.

Later that day, Surrey RCMP’s drug unit and gang enforcement team executed a search warrant at the commercial property, located on the 2800-block of 196 Street in Langley, and a residential property located on the 15700-block of 98 Avenue in Surrey.

Ultimately, police seized five firearms, including two handguns, 7,668 cannabis clone plants, 71 pounds of prepackaged cannabis, 1150 loaded cannabis vape pens, 250 THC infused butter containers, five bricks of hash, and two boxes of edible cannabis products.

There was also more than $30,000 in cash seized between the two locations, police said.

“This was a highly sophisticated operation with multiple ledgers and databases of customers and clientele information. The property in Langley was an unlicensed commercial business specializing in the sale of cannabis plant seedlings, also known as ‘clones,’” RCMP said in the release.

Two men and one woman were arrested and later released pending further investigation. Police said they also located a newborn baby and a two-year-old at the Surrey residence. The Ministry of Children and Family Development has been engaged to ensure the safety of the children, police said.

“Although cannabis is now legal to consume and purchase in Canada, it is strictly regulated,” said Const. Sarbjit Sangha in the release. “Even though it may be just a bit of pot, when you buy your cannabis from illicit sources, you are helping to put money and guns into the hands of criminals.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca