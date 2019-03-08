Surrey RCMP executed a search warrant at a Langley City property midday Friday. (Miranda Fatur/Langley Advance Times)

WATCH: Surrey RCMP property crime investigation leads to Langley

The police executed a warrant at a home on 200th Street at about 53rd Avenue.

Surrey RCMP were in Langley on Friday just after lunchtime to execute a warrant at a Langley home in the 5300 block of 200th Street.

“It’s Surrey RCMP is executing a search warrant which originated as a property crime investigation in Surrey,” explained Cpl. Elenore Sturko.

The Surrey RCMP could not provide a great deal of information until after the officers involved concluded their work on scene.

“It’s too early for me to give out much detail but what I’m hoping is that after they’ve finished this part of the investigation, they’ll have more details,” she said.

One person on scene appeared to be in handcuffs and later released from a police vehicle.

The Langley Animal Protection Society was also on scene, and released two dogs from their van.

A nearby neighbour estimated the incident began around 11 a.m.

 

LAPS was on scene to control pets temporarily. (Miranda Fatur/Langley Advance Times)

Surrey RCMP helped a person on scene out of the back of a police vehicle. (Miranda Fatur/Langley Advance Times)

Most Read