Explosive Device Unit destroys ‘suspicious item’ on Surrey’s 135A Street

Some tent city campers were ‘removed or asked to leave,’ as Surrey RCMP investigated

Surrey RCMP called in its Explosive Device Unit after a Mountie came across a “suspicious item” near the emergency shelter on 135A Street. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

SURREY — The Explosive Device Unit descended on Surrey’s 135A Street Friday morning after an officer on patrol came across a “suspicious item” around 6:30 a.m.

The item, which police say was found near the Front Room drop-in centre and emergency shelter, was “disposed of safely” some time before 11 a.m., Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader.

A remote-control bomb disposal robot was brought in.

Surrey RCMP say some tent city campers were “removed or asked to leave the area out of an abundance of caution.”

Sturko declined to comment on what the item was.

While a woman at the scene, Erin Schulte, said she heard there had been a “bomb threat” at the Front Room drop-in centre and emergency shelter, police wouldn’t elaborate.