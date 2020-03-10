Surrey RCMP partners with Bolo Program in search for man wanted for kidnapping

Surrey RCMP has partnered with the Bolo Program in its hunt for Meaz Nour-Eldin, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for kidnapping.
Police announced the new collaboration Tuesday (March 10), along with a $50,000-reward for “information leading to his capture.”
Nour-Eldin, 22, was charged following an investigation by the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit last summer.
On July 4, 2019, around 7:30 a.m., police received a report on the alleged kidnapping of an man from Surrey, according to RCMP. Police said the victim was found the following morning and taken to hospital for “non-life threatening injuries.”
Through the investigation, according to Surrey RCMP, police identified four suspects, including Nour-Eldin. The suspects were charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearms offences on July 25, 2019.
Three of those suspects have since been arrested.
The Canada-wide warrant for Nour-Eldin was announced on July 29, 2019.
Nour-Eldin is also wanted on provincial warrants in B.C., Alberta and Ontario related to drug trafficking, human trafficking and sexual assault, police said.
“This is a message for Meaz Nour-Eldin: there’s nowhere to go and we will apprehend you sooner or later. So just do the right thing: call a lawyer, and turn yourself in,” said Inspector Cliff Chastellaine of the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Unit.
“To the relatives, friends and associates of Nour-Eldin, I want to remind that you may faces charges for accessory after the fact if you assist Nour-Eldin in evading arrest.”
Police are also reminding the public to not approach Nour-Eldin if they see him, but to call 911.
If people want to speak with police investigators, call 604-599-0502. If people wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.
To be eligible for the $50,000 reward, report sightings and tips to 911, Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
The $50,000-reward will only be available until Sept. 10, 2020.