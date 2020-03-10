Surrey RCMP partners with Bolo Program in search for man wanted for kidnapping

$50K-reward for ‘information leading to his capture’, available until Sept. 10

Inspector Cliff Chastellaine, of the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Unit, announced Tuesday (March 10, 2020) that Surrey RCMP is partnering with the Bolo Program to find Meaz Nour-Eldin, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP has partnered with the Bolo Program in its hunt for Meaz Nour-Eldin, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for kidnapping.

Police announced the new collaboration Tuesday (March 10), along with a $50,000-reward for “information leading to his capture.”

Nour-Eldin, 22, was charged following an investigation by the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit last summer.

On July 4, 2019, around 7:30 a.m., police received a report on the alleged kidnapping of an man from Surrey, according to RCMP. Police said the victim was found the following morning and taken to hospital for “non-life threatening injuries.”

Through the investigation, according to Surrey RCMP, police identified four suspects, including Nour-Eldin. The suspects were charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearms offences on July 25, 2019.

Three of those suspects have since been arrested.

The Canada-wide warrant for Nour-Eldin was announced on July 29, 2019.

Nour-Eldin is also wanted on provincial warrants in B.C., Alberta and Ontario related to drug trafficking, human trafficking and sexual assault, police said.

“This is a message for Meaz Nour-Eldin: there’s nowhere to go and we will apprehend you sooner or later. So just do the right thing: call a lawyer, and turn yourself in,” said Inspector Cliff Chastellaine of the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Unit.

“To the relatives, friends and associates of Nour-Eldin, I want to remind that you may faces charges for accessory after the fact if you assist Nour-Eldin in evading arrest.”

Police are also reminding the public to not approach Nour-Eldin if they see him, but to call 911.

If people want to speak with police investigators, call 604-599-0502. If people wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.

To be eligible for the $50,000 reward, report sightings and tips to 911, Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The $50,000-reward will only be available until Sept. 10, 2020.