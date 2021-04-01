Surrey RCMP looking to identify suspects in catalytic converter theft

Surrey RCMP is asking the public for help in identifying a man and woman who are suspects of a catalytic converter theft from a home in the 11200-block of 140th Street. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Police say man, woman ‘believed to have stolen a catalytic converter from a boat parked in the driveway of a home’

Surrey RCMP is asking the public for help in identifying a man and woman who are suspects of a catalytic converter theft.

The suspects are “believed” to have stolen a catalytic converter from a motorhome parked in the driveway of a home in the 11200-block of 140th Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Corporal Joanie Sidhu Thursday (April 1). Police initially said it was stolen from a boat.

On March 11, around 1 p.m., the two were captured on video surveillance “entering the property and then leaving in an older model dark coloured SUV” before police arrived, Sidhu said.

She said “other investigative avenues have been unsuccessful,” so Surrey RCMP is reaching out to the community for help.

The man, according to police, is described as Caucasian, approximately 50 years old, about six feet. He has a goatee and was wearing a black baseball hat with a white logo on it, camouflage print jacket, blue jeans and beige boots.

Police described the woman as Caucasian, about 50 years old, approximately five-foot-five. She has black hair and was wearing all black clothing and shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

