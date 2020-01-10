Surrey RCMP looking to identify suspect in four alleged robberies

Police say suspect entered businesses, ‘brandished a knife and demanded money’

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect in four alleged robberies in Guildford, Newton and Whalley/City Centre between Jan. 3 and 8. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect in four alleged robberies over five days.

The incidents, police said in a release Friday (Jan. 10), happened in Guildford, Newton and Whalley/City Centre between Jan. 3 and 8.

Surrey RCMP said in each incident, the suspect entered a business, “brandished a knife and demanded money from employees.”

No employees were injured during the incidents, police said.

Surrey RCMP said the suspect is described as Caucasian, in his early to mid-twenties and about six feet tall. He was seen wearing a blue jacket, with a fur-lined hood in each incident.

“Having this person involved in multiple incidents within such a short period of time is concerning,” said Constable Brad Kelsey. “We are asking the public to help us identify this suspect so we can locate him as soon as possible.”

Anyone that can identify the person in the photos is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future
Next story
Surrey deals with snow day

Just Posted

OUR VIEW: Surrey residents have right to know about rapist in their midst

Victim’s relative shouldn’t be the one to reveal Marpole Rapist is on day parole – it should be police

Surrey man charged in Campbell River RCMP drug sting, along with nine others

Another 10 people will likely also face charges

PHOTOS: Snow falls – and quickly turns to slush – on Semiahmoo Peninsula

Cold temperatures expected over weekend and into next week

Tweedsmuir, Semiahmoo to square off in Goodwill Classic final

Two senior girls basketball teams will play for title for third year in a row

Surrey RCMP looking to identify suspect in four alleged robberies

Police say suspect entered businesses, ‘brandished a knife and demanded money’

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

UPDATE: More slushy snow on way to Fraser Valley; Metro Vancouver braces for wind

Weather reports, BC Ferry cancellations, power outages, school info and more

B.C. family recovering after traumatic break-in, theft in Kelowna

Ben Gorodetsky’s life’s work and family’s belongings were stolen on Jan. 8

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

It created a swath of destruction two miles long and killed four people

Meghan returns to Canada as royal courtiers chart path for independence

Monarch and other members of the family were said to be ‘hurt’ by the announcement

Most Read