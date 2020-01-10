Surrey RCMP looking to identify suspect in four alleged robberies

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect in four alleged robberies in Guildford, Newton and Whalley/City Centre between Jan. 3 and 8. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect in four alleged robberies over five days.

The incidents, police said in a release Friday (Jan. 10) , happened in Guildford, Newton and Whalley/City Centre between Jan. 3 and 8.

Surrey RCMP said in each incident, the suspect entered a business, “brandished a knife and demanded money from employees.”

No employees were injured during the incidents, police said.

#SurreyBC RCMP looking to identify suspect in four alleged robberies https://t.co/7AvLeUst2t — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) January 10, 2020

Surrey RCMP said the suspect is described as Caucasian, in his early to mid-twenties and about six feet tall. He was seen wearing a blue jacket, with a fur-lined hood in each incident.

“Having this person involved in multiple incidents within such a short period of time is concerning,” said Constable Brad Kelsey. “We are asking the public to help us identify this suspect so we can locate him as soon as possible.”

Anyone that can identify the person in the photos is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter