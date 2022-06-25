Surrey RCMP looking for missing senior

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing senior, 84-year-old Yun Di Zhu, who was last seen in the 8000-block of 158A Street on June 24. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing senior.

Yun Di Zhu, 84, was last seen on Friday (June 24) at 10:30 a.m. in the 8000-block of 158A Street.

Police say she has not been seen or heard from since, adding “it is out of character for (her) to not return home or make contact with her family.”

Zhu is described as Chinese, four-foot-nine, 80 lbs., with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey fleece zip-up.

Anyone with information about Zhu is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2022-91731.



