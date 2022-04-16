Missing

Surrey RCMP looking for missing mom and her 3-year-old daughter

Police say 31-year-old Michelle Nathe and Wednesday Gosselin were last seen on April 14

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing mom, 31-year-old Michelle Nathe, and her three-year-old daughter, Wednesday Gosselin. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing mom and her three-year-old daughter.

Michelle Nathe, 31, and Wednesday Gosselin, 3, were reported missing on Friday (April 15) after being last seen at a home in the 13700-block of 101 Avenue around 9 a.m. on Thursday (April 14), according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday.

Police say Nathe is described as white, five-foot-10, 150 lbs, with a slim build. She has long red hair and numerous distinctive tattoos.

Surrey RCMP added she was last seen wearing a red sweater and white high-top sneakers.

Wednesday, police said, is white, two-foot-five, 36 lbs, with curly blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt (possibly pink), a hoodie, “light ‘dinosaur’ jacket” and either black sparkly shoes or pink boots.

Anyone with information about the mom and her daughter is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2022-54002.


missing personsurrey rcmp

 

