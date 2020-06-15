Surrey RCMP looking for missing girl, age 13, in Newton

She’s South Asian, five feet four inches tall and slim with long black hair

Muskan Heera was last seen on June 15, 2020 at 10 a.m., in the 14500-block of 84 Avenue. (Surrey RCMP)

Surrey Mounties looking for Muskan Heera, a 13-year-old girl reported missing.

She was last seen in the 14500-block of 84 Avenue at about 10 a.m. Monday. She’s 13, South Asian, five feet four inches tall and slim with long black hair.

“She was last seen wearing a grey Champion brand zip-up hooded sweater on top of a t-shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a backpack,” Corporal Joanie Sidhu said. “Police and family are concerned about her well-being.”

Police ask anyone with information about Heera’s whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

missing personSurrey