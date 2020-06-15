Surrey RCMP looking for missing girl, age 13, in Newton

Surrey Mounties looking for Muskan Heera, a 13-year-old girl reported missing.
She was last seen in the 14500-block of 84 Avenue at about 10 a.m. Monday. She’s 13, South Asian, five feet four inches tall and slim with long black hair.
“She was last seen wearing a grey Champion brand zip-up hooded sweater on top of a t-shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a backpack,” Corporal Joanie Sidhu said. “Police and family are concerned about her well-being.”
Police ask anyone with information about Heera’s whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.
tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter