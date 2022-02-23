Surrey RCMP looking for missing 13-year-old

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find missing 13-year-old Jenna Reis, who was last seen in the 7700-block of King George Boulevard on Feb. 18, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Jenna Reis was last seen in the 7700-block of King George Boulevard

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old.

Jenna Reis was last seen in the 7700-block of King George Boulevard on Feb. 18, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn. She was last seen on the same day.

Munn said that while this is “not out of character” for Jenna, “police and family are concerned for her wellbeing due to the length of time” she has been out of contact.

Jenna is described as Caucasian, five-foot-four, with a medium build. She has black shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black Ecko sweatshirt with a red/white logo, light-coloured baggy, ripped jeans and purple/white Air Jordan sneakers.

If anyone has information that could help police locate Jenna, contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

