Surrey RCMP looking for ‘high risk’ senior who has gone missing

Police say Sonia Abramov, 76, speaks very little English but does speak Russian and Armenian

Surrey RCMP say 76-year-old Sonia Abramov was last seen at 8 a.m. on Sept. 11, in the 8000-block of 120A Street in Surrey. (Photo: Police handout)

Police hope the public can help them find a “high risk” eldery woman who has gone missing.

Surrey RCMP say 76-year-old Sonia Abramov was last seen at 8 a.m. on Sept. 11, in the 8000-block of 120A Street in Surrey.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Abramov is described as five feet three inches tall, 133 pounds with a slim build and neck-length grey hair. She has brown eyes and a tanned complexion.

Abramov was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black leggings and black boots.

Police say she may have had a rolling suitcase with clothes for donation.

Abramov speaks very little English but does speak Russian and Armenian.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being as she has a number of health concerns.

Anyone with information about Abramov’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-136187.