Surrey RCMP say 76-year-old Sonia Abramov was last seen at 8 a.m. on Sept. 11, in the 8000-block of 120A Street in Surrey. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP looking for ‘high risk’ senior who has gone missing

Police say Sonia Abramov, 76, speaks very little English but does speak Russian and Armenian

Police hope the public can help them find a “high risk” eldery woman who has gone missing.

Surrey RCMP say 76-year-old Sonia Abramov was last seen at 8 a.m. on Sept. 11, in the 8000-block of 120A Street in Surrey.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Abramov is described as five feet three inches tall, 133 pounds with a slim build and neck-length grey hair. She has brown eyes and a tanned complexion.

Abramov was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black leggings and black boots.

Police say she may have had a rolling suitcase with clothes for donation.

Abramov speaks very little English but does speak Russian and Armenian.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being as she has a number of health concerns.

Anyone with information about Abramov’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-136187.

