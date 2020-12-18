Surrey RCMP looking for driver in Whalley hit-and-run

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver in a hit-and-run incident on Dec. 16, 2020 in the area of Old Yale Road and University Drive. Surrey RCMP is looking for a grey four-door sedan that fled eastbound on Old Yale Road. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Incident happened Dec. 16 in the area of Old Yale Road and University Drive

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver in a hit-and-run incident earlier this week.

On Dec. 16, at 5:44 p.m., Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement officers came across and injured male in the area of Old Yale Road and University Drive, according to a release from police Friday (Dec. 18).

Surrey RCMP said the victim is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the officers “learned the man was struck by a car while crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.”

The release added the suspect vehicle “immediately fled the scene.”

Surrey RCMP is looking for a grey four-door sedan that fled eastbound on Old Yale Road.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is urged to contact Surrey RCMP by calling 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

