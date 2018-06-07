Armed robbery suspect police are looking for. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP looking for armed robbery suspect

Robber pulled a gun on convenience store clerk in Guildford, police say

Surrey Mounties are seeking help to identify a suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Guildford in February.

The robbery happened at 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 28, in the 9900-block of 152nd Street.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said the robber pointed a gun at the clerk, who was alone in the store, and “jumped the counter and stole a number of lottery tickets before fleeing.”

The suspect is white, 35 to 40 years old and medium built. He was wearing a blue hoodie and white coat. Police ask anyone with infomation to contact the Surrey RCMP at 599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


