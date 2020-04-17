Surrey RCMP is looking for the owner of this bag which contains some snowboardin equipment. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP look for owner of snowboarding equipment

Police say bag was found by a resident, dropped off at the detachment

Surrey RCMP is looking for the owner of a black bag containing snowboarding equipment.

On March 3, police said a member of the public dropped the bag off at the Surrey RCMP detachment, according to a release Friday (April 17).

Surrey RCMP said it took in the items “for safekeeping in hopes that the owner would come forward to claim the property however, the items have yet to be claimed.”

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone that has recently lost some snowboarding equipment to contact them at 604-599-0502.

Anyone coming forward to claim the equipment, police said, will be asked to provide detailed descriptions or photos of the items to confirm it’s theirs.

“We are pleased to see the equipment was turned in to police and hope to find the owner of the property,” said Corporal Joanie Sidhu. “The equipment collectively is of high value so it would be great to return it to its owner.”

READ ALSO: Delta police seize nearly 4,000 surgical masks from two re-sellers, April 15, 2020

READ ALSO: Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash, April 13, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bylaw officers find Lower Mainland’s Drive-In theatre social distance friendly
Next story
B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP look for owner of snowboarding equipment

Police say bag was found by a resident, dropped off at the detachment

White Rock council mulls help for homeless

Meal program approved, temporary shelter needs further investigation

COVID-19 case confirmed at North Fraser Pretrial Centre

Fraser Health says staff member at Port Coquitlam facility has tested positive

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 17: Encouraging signs in stemming COVID-19 spread, web portal for messages to isolated seniors

VIDEO: Serious two-vehicle crash closes Highway 99 southbound in South Surrey

One person taken to hospital after pickup truck collides with sedan

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

YMCA expands childcare to new families, priority given to essential service workers in B.C.

Yes, there are childcare vacancies in the Lower Mainland thanks to YMCA Essential Child Care program

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Mounties clocked an Lexus driver speeding excessively in Pitt Meadows

Federal handling of COVID-19 outbreak at Mission Institution criticized by MPs, advocates

MPs joint statement takes aim at Correctional Service Canada, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

#TellThemYouCare portal launched to send B.C. seniors in isolation messages of love, support

Hand-written notes, video links, drawings, expressions of love and support to seniors encouraged

Bylaw officers find Lower Mainland’s Drive-In theatre social distance friendly

Though one moviegoer suggests people are not following the business’ new COVID-19 guidelines

COVID-19 world update: Criminals rush t0 exploit virus; U.K. death toll likely higher than reported

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news items from around the world

Most Read