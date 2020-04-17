Surrey RCMP look for owner of snowboarding equipment

Police say bag was found by a resident, dropped off at the detachment

Surrey RCMP is looking for the owner of a black bag containing snowboarding equipment.

On March 3, police said a member of the public dropped the bag off at the Surrey RCMP detachment, according to a release Friday (April 17).

Surrey RCMP said it took in the items “for safekeeping in hopes that the owner would come forward to claim the property however, the items have yet to be claimed.”

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone that has recently lost some snowboarding equipment to contact them at 604-599-0502.

Anyone coming forward to claim the equipment, police said, will be asked to provide detailed descriptions or photos of the items to confirm it’s theirs.

“We are pleased to see the equipment was turned in to police and hope to find the owner of the property,” said Corporal Joanie Sidhu. “The equipment collectively is of high value so it would be great to return it to its owner.”

READ ALSO: Delta police seize nearly 4,000 surgical masks from two re-sellers, April 15, 2020

READ ALSO: Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash, April 13, 2020



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp