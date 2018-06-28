Sergeant Mike Sanchez of the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP issue letter to parents

Document lists ‘warning signs’ for youth

Surrey RCMP and the Surrey School District issued a list of warning signs to Surrey parents Thursday that might indicate if their child is “heading down the wrong path.”

The letter to parents also provided updates on some of the programs and services available to youth and their parents, and noted the work the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) has done on the dangers of drugs and gangs.

“We urge you to reach out if you have questions or concerns,” the letter, signed by Surrey School District superintendent Jordan Tinney and Surrey RCMP Asst. Cmsr. Dwayne McDonald, says.

Warning signs include sudden changes in a child’s behaviour or withdrawal from their family, multiple cellphones (used for dial-a-doping), large amounts of cash in smaller denominations and if the child is secretive about activities or friendships.

“Above all, being invested and involved in your child’s life is of the utmost importance. Know their friends, be a positive role model, and fill their time with activities,” the letter states.

The letter highlighted SGET’s presentation program on criminal activity, called Shattering the Image.

The presentation speaks to the current gang landscape in Surrey and is tailored for specific audiences, including elementary or high-school students, educators and parents.

The letter says the Surrey RCMP Parent Help line (604-599-6800) is available to families all year, and connects parents with specialized support from Surrey RCMP youth officers and councillors.

“Just as your work as parents does not end with the school year, nor does ours. Our Community Engagement Teams will be out all summer in order to continue to build on the connections made with youth during the school year,” the letter says.

Surrey RCMP will be present at the Surrey Canada Day, Canada Cup International Field Hockey at Tamanawis Park on July 15, as well as community festivals and parks throughout the summer.

The letter was released on the same day that McDonald, Surrey’s top cop, issued a statement in the wake of gun and gang violence in the city.

The RCMP letter to parents can be viewed here.

Beloved preschool teacher remembered one year after being struck down in Cloverdale crosswalk
‘This is not who we are as a city’: Surrey’s top cop

