Surrey RCMP issue 41 tickets in 2 hours

Surrey RCMP is reminding the public to slow down and obey speed limits after issuing 41 tickets in two hours last week.

On Aug. 12, traffic services worked with ICBC on speed enforcement in a 30-km/h zone near Port Kells Park, which Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn says is an area frequented by families and children.

Munn said police issued tickets to one impaired driver, who was taken off the streets through a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.

“Our ultimate goal is to keep members of our community safe,” said Sergeant David Chu of Surrey RCMP Traffic Services. “Surrey RCMP and ICBC work in partnership to educate the public on road safety and conduct enforcement, in order to change unsafe driving behaviors.”

Munn added if anyone has concerns about speeding or other dangerous driving activity in their neighbourhood, to call non emergency at 604-599-0502 or visit Surrey RCMP’s website https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/surrey/en.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

