Surrey RCMP is asking the public’s help to locate missing male

Christopher Vance’s family has not seen or heard from him in days

Christopher Vance was last seen on Thursday, May 12 and Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating him. (Contributed photo/Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is looking for a missing male and is asking the public to keep their eyes peeled.

Christopher Vance was last seen on Thursday, May 12 at 10 p.m. in the 7000 Block of 132 Street in Surrey and has not been heard from since, which police say is not common for him.

Vance is a 52-year-old Caucasian male, 5’7”, 140 lbs. He has greying brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing jeans and a red jacket. His family is concerned for his health and well-being.

Vance often frequents the Newton Area near King George Boulevard and 72 Ave.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Vance is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2022-68426.

