Surrey RCMP investigating second pellet gun incident in Cloverdale

The incidents both happened in February just blocks apart

Surrey RCMP say they are looking into a report of a second pellet gun incident in Cloverdale, as they continue to investigate another recent case in which a 12-year-old boy was shot in his face and neck while sledding at a park just blocks away.

Corporal Elenore Sturko confirmed police were called to a laneway behind 67A/68th Avenue between 184th and 185th Streets on Wednesday night (Feb. 13).

Sturko told the Now-Leader police are investigating, but couldn’t say if anyone had been hurt, or if police had any suspects.

Meantime, Sturko said police continue to investigate the first pellet gun case, which happened on Sunday, Feb. 3 at Hillcrest Park, located at 6530 185th Street.

READ MORE: 12-year-old boy shot with pellet gun while sledding in Cloverdale park, say RCMP

In that case, police believe two males, who may be youths, “purposefully discharged their pellet guns at the 12-year-old and then fled the area.”

The first suspect in the Feb. 3 incident is described as wearing a black jacket, black toque and a camouflage face mask. The second suspect is described as wearing grey pants and a black hat. Both were allegedly carrying pellet rifles.

Sturko described the investigation into that incident as “open” and “ongoing.”

“It is important for adults and youth alike to understand that not only is discharging an air rifle in a park in violation of City bylaws, assaulting another person with one of these firearms is also a crime,” said Insp. Warren Tyson in a release, after the Feb. 3 incident. “Many people may not realize that these types of rifles are not toys and may cause serious and life altering injuries.”

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone information about these incident to call them at 604-599-0502, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

-With files from Samantha Anderson


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
