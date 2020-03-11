Surrey RCMP investigate after shots fired into Guildford business

Surrey RCMP says shots were fired into a Guildford business overnight.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, police received a report of shots fired in the area of 103rd Avenue and 152nd Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

Surrey RCMP said that patrols in the area during the initial response “did not yield any evidence.”

However, around 11:20 a.m., employees of a business in the area reported that shots had been fired into their business overnight, police said.

Surrey RCMP said that officers went to the business and found evidence of shots fired.

Photos from the scene show multiple bullet holes in one of the windows of Fresh Fades Barbershop.

Police said they haven’t found evidence to indicate that anyone was injured in the shooting.

The general investigation unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information about this incident call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

This is the fourth reported shooting in Surrey in 2020.

