James Daniel, 18, of Surrey wanted on Canada-wide warrant, accused of drug trafficking. (RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP hunting for drug trafficking suspect

James Daniel, 18, of Surrey is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Surrey Mounties are looking for James Daniel, 18, of Surrey, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant related to three drug-trafficking charges.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said the charges arise from an investigation launched in September 2018 focusing on alleged drug dealing in Surrey and Delta, “related to a group of individuals associated to those involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Daniel is black, six foot one, 141 pounds, slender and has short black hair and brown eyes. Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

READ ALSO: Six men face 38 charges in Surrey, Delta drug trafficking investigation

Also facing charges related to drug trafficking are 51-year-old Jasbir Singh Khabra of Surrey (11 charges), Matthew Ramone Mann, 19, of Delta (eight charges), Gurdeep Singh Bains, 19, of Delta (six charges), and Martin Djunga, 18, of Surrey (three charges).

“The majority of these charges were in relation to the trafficking of a controlled substance specifically fentanyl and cocaine,” Sturko said.


