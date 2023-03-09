Surrey RCMP hopes public can help find missing woman

Melissa Koks last seen in Vancouver in December

The Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing 28-year-old woman.

Melissa Koks was last seen on Dec. 23, 2022, in the 800-block of West 12th Avenue in Vancouver.

She was reported missing to Surrey RCMP on Feb. 1, 2023.

Since then, investigators have taken a number of steps to locate Koks, but despite ongoing police efforts, she has not been found, RCMP stated in a release.

It is unusual for her to be out of touch for this length of time, and police are hoping to confirm her well-being.

Melissa Koks is described as an Indigenous female, 5’4” tall, 120 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Koks is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

