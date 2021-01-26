Surrey RCMP gang enforcement team seizes five vehicles

This was over 13 days, as SGET continues to target gang activity in this city

The Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team seized five vehicles in 13 days as it continues to target gang activity in this city.

“Violent crime and gang violence continues to remain a priority for Surrey RCMP,” says Inspector Mike Hall, Surrey RCMP Proactive Enforcement Officer. “We will continue our efforts to suppress gang activity in our community and provide ongoing updates on our efforts.”

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said that between Jan. 11 and Jan. 24, the SGET conducted 26 establishment checks related to the Inadmissible Patron Program, 11 curfew checks, 28 outlaw motorcycle gang clubhouse checks, conducted 11 drug investigations resulting in five vehicles being seized, and also provided an “enhanced police presence” at three funerals for people connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, to “ensure the safety of attendees.”

