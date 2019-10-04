IIO BC is a civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence. (Black Press Media file photo)

Surrey RCMP cleared in case of male killed in crash after release from custody

IIO says male had been ‘held in cells for approximately five hours’ before being released

B.C.’s police watchdog says Surrey RCMP ‘correctly’ released a male from its custody before he was killed in a pedestrian-involved accident on Sept. 14.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) has concluded its investigation into the police-involved incident in Surrey, according to a release Friday (Oct. 4).

READ ALSO: Police watchdog investigating after pedestrian struck and killed in Surrey, Sept. 17, 2019

The IIO release states that on Sept. 14, around 10:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP received a report of a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle near 152nd Street and Highway 10. Emergency Health Services attended and pronounced the male dead at the scene, IIO said.

The following day, according to IIO, RCMP determined that the male that had been killed had been released from police custody in Surrey shortly before the incident.

According to IIO’s investigation, the male had been arrested earlier in the day on Sept. 14 and “held in cells for approximately five hours before being released.”

After reviewing video evidence “covering his entire period in cells” when he was released around 9:45 p.m., the IIO release states that he was “capable of caring for himself and had been correctly released by the RCMP.”

“Our investigation has determined that the male’s death did not arise from the actions of police,” the release states.

IIO, bound by the Police Act, investigates incidents where there is “serious harm or death as a result of police action.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Youth arrested after social media bomb threat directed at Chilliwack school

Just Posted

Random acts of kindness a memorial for hockey player

Maple Ridge’s Trulsen died in rec game in Langley

New exhibit shines spotlight on Surrey’s Punjabis

Museum of Surrey showcases their struggles and successes

Surrey RCMP cleared in case of male killed in crash after being released from custody

IIO says police ‘correctly’ released male from its custody

A look inside a Surrey hydrotherapy pool for children with disabilities

Centre for Child Development celebrating $150K in renovations, 45 years after pool first opened

Surrey RCMP ask for help locating missing First Nation sisters aged 10, 13

Sisters Shauntae and Nikita Joseph were last seen at 8 a.m. on Oct. 3, in the 6400-block of 121st Street

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

Youth arrested after social media bomb threat directed at Chilliwack school

Male’s home searched after RCMP canine unit cleared G.W. Graham Middle Secondary

VIDEO: Vancouver police looking for hooded suspect who vandalized patrol car

The cruiser was parked on Dunley Street between East Hastings and Cordova Street on Sept. 30

MLA wants guarantee for religious dress in B.C. legislature

Surrey’s Rachna Singh says ‘uncovered’ could mean no turban

B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Aiport

Most Read