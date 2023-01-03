Surrey RCMP asks for help in locating missing woman

Kenzie Janzen, 34, was last seen on Dec. 15 in Burnaby

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Kenzie Janzen.

Janzen, 34, was last seen in Burnaby on Dec. 15 and was reported missing on Dec. 30. Police say she is known to travel throughout the Lower Mainland. Police say her family and friends are concerned about her well-being.

Janzen is described as a 5’2, Caucasian female, 150 pounds, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information about Janzen to contact them at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.



