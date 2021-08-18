Surrey RCMP detachment. (Contributed file photo)

Surrey RCMP asking for dash-cam video following ‘serious’ collision

Collision between motorcycle, vehicle occurred near 70A Avenue and King George Boulevard on Aug. 13

Surrey RCMP are asking for dash-cam video following a “serious” collision on Aug. 13.

At 4:43 p.m., officers “came upon” a two-vehicle collision between a black Dodge Charger and a Ducati motorcycle at the 70A Avenue and King George Boulevard intersection. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with a “life-altering injury.”

The driver of the Dodge Charger remained on scene and is co-operating with police, Surrey RCMP said in a news release issued Aug. 18.

“Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or were driving and may have dash-cam footage to contact the Surrey Criminal Collision Investigation Team,” the release said.

People with information about the incident can call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca

