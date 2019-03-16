Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing 40-year-old woman

Police say Seoyeon Eo told family she was going on a flight to Korea, ‘but never made it to the flight’

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 40-year-old Seoyeon Eo. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding missing 40-year-OLD Seoyeon Eo.

Eo, according to a Surrey RCMP release Saturday (March 16), was last seen by her family on March 15 at 7:50 a.m. in the 13600-block of 100th Avenue.

Police said Eo told her family that she was going to Vancouver International Airport for a flight to Korea, “but never made it to the flight.”

“Eo’s family and the police have been unable to make any further contact with her.”

Eo, according to the release, is of Asian descent with a medium build and dark hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a black, puffy jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-36911.


