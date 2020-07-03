Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing 18-year-old

Timothy Johnson was last seen in the 10000-block of 155th Street: police

Police are asking the public for help to find an 18-year-old last seen in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Police are asking the public for help to find an 18-year-old last seen in Surrey.

Timothy Johnson was last seen on Thursday (July 2) in the 10000-block of 155th Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP early Friday.

Johnson hasn’t been seen or heard from since, police said.

Surrey RCMP described Johnson as Caucasian, six feet tall, with brown eyes and curly, black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black jogger pants and black Vans.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-100512.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

missing personsurrey rcmp