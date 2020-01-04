Surrey RCMP ask for help to find missing 80-year-old man

Percy Slagel last heard from on Dec. 27, police say

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man who was last seen on Dec. 27. (Photo: RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man who was last heard from in late December.

Percy Slagel, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (Jan. 4), was last heard from on Dec. 27 around 11:30 a.m.

Police said Slagel is described as Caucasian, 5’11” and about 250 lbs. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Slagel, police added, is known to wear a brown cowboy hat and blue rain jacket.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-1659.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey, White Rock properties make list of most expensive properties in B.C.

Just Posted

Surrey, White Rock properties make list of most expensive properties in B.C.

Values of single-family residential properties in Surrey expected to drop three per cent

Surrey RCMP ask for help to find missing 80-year-old man

Percy Slagel last heard from on Dec. 27, police say

Judge finds two of 13 defendants liable in Surrey ICBC scam

ICBC filed a lawsuit against the 13, claiming fraud related to three Surrey traffic crashes

White Rock open house to discuss garbage options

Input sought from residents and businesses

Cause of fire that destroyed Surrey auto salvage building to remain a mystery

But firefighters say two-alarm Boxing Day fire in Bridgeview not considered suspicious

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

Abbotsford cop with brain cancer gets police escort ahead of surgery in Arizona

Ryan Masales and family escorted to Vancouver on Friday before flight to Phoenix

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

VIDEO: A year in review of Chilliwack’s most infamous intersection

Annual compilation of video clips helps put the ‘Wack in Chilliwack for folks online

Victoria researcher finds ‘holy grail’ of killer whales

Encounter marks farthest south Type D orcas have been spotted

UPDATE: More B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled as windy weather persists

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

Decrepit Albion Ferry dock a magnet for trouble, say irked Kwantlen Nation

The dock has been left vacant for 10 years on Kwantlen land after the ferry stopped running

Most Read