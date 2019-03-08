(Black Press file photo)

Guildford

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding missing 56-year-old woman

Marie Eileen Cherpeta was last seen in the 14700-block of 104th Avenue at 6:30 a.m. on March 2

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 56-year-old woman.

Police say Marie Eileen Cherpeta was last seen in the 14700-block of 104th Avenue at 6:30 a.m. on March 2.

“There has been no contact with her since, and she has not been seen or heard from since,” according to Surrey RCMP

Cherpeta is described as Caucasian, 160 cm tall, with a slim build, long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police do not have a description of her outfit when she was last seen.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-32225.

