David Talero was last seen on Jan. 20 at about 10:47 a.m. in the 13400 block of 108th Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding 18-year-old David Talero

Police say he was last seen on Jan. 20 at about 10:47 a.m. in 13400 block of 108th Avenue

Police are asking for help finding a missing 18-year-old in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say David Talero was last seen on Jan. 20 at about 10:47 a.m. in the 13400 block of 108th Avenue in Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Talero is described as an 18-year-old Hispanic male, five foot 10, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black toque, black shirt, black jacket, black pants and brown boots.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Talero is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
