Surrey RCMP arrest driver after he crashes into ditch, flees into nearby field

Police say officers ‘determining what the cause’ was for him taking off

Surrey RCMP say the driver of a car that crashed into a ditch in Cloverdale Thursday (Nov. 5) was arrested after he tried to run away after the crash.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said Surrey RCMP received a call from BC Ambulance Service just before 1 p.m. near Fraser Highway and 176th Street for help with a crash.

She said it was a single-vehicle crash into a ditch.

The driver, Sidhu said, was the lone occupant of the vehicle and he “fled from the car” after the crash. She said officers “pursued and did capture him,” and he was arrested.

Sidhu added that police are “determining what the cause” was for the driving taking off.

READ ALSO: Transit cop among two sent to hospital in Whalley traffic crash, Nov. 5, 2020



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surreysurrey rcmp