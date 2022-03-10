Surrey Police Service officer stabbed during arrest

A Surrey Police Service officer was stabbed during an arrest Monday (March 9) in the 12300-block of 99A Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)A Surrey Police Service officer was stabbed during an arrest Monday (March 9) in the 12300-block of 99A Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)
One woman is in custody after a Surrey Police Service officer suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds while responding to a disturbance Wednesday (March 9).

According to a news release, SPS and Surrey RCMP officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to the 12300-block of 99A Ave., for a report of a woman yelling, screaming and throwing things around inside a residence.

During the course of the investigation, the woman attempted to flee from the police officers, the release continues.

“A short foot chase ensued and a Surrey Police Service officer received non-life threatening stab wounds during the arrest.”

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment and was expected to be released to continue their recovery.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 605-599-0502.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

