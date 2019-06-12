Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum stands with city councillors in front of an example of a Surrey Police cruiser at the State of City Address on May 7. From left: Allison Patton, Linda Annis, Doug McCallum, Laurie Guerra, Mandeep Nagra, and Doug Elford.

Surrey Police ‘consultation’ event planned for Saturday in South Surrey

The event is one of several information events planned in South Surrey

The City of Surrey is to host a “consultation session” for the proposed Surrey Police Force at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre on Saturday.

The event is the only consultation session planned for South Surrey, however, several other smaller events have been scheduled.

Thursday, a “survey station” event is planned near the Beecher Street and O’Hara Lane intersection in Crescent Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on June 17, a “pop-up kiosk” event is planned for the Ocean Park Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Surrey resident Ivan Scott contacted Peace Arch News this week, and said that he will be attending all 14 information events with a petition in tow.

Scott, who is a supporter of the Surrey RCMP, said he’s collected more than 1,200 signatures from people who are in support of keeping the RCMP in Surrey.

Earlier this month, the 189-page Surrey Policing Transition Report was released to the public.

The proposed transition plan to convert from RCMP states the force will “go live” on April 1, 2021 and its operating costs will be $192.5 million that year.

