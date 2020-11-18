Surrey Police Board to address expenditures-to-date for policing transition this Friday

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)

The Surrey Police Board is expected to address what’s been spent so far on the city’s policing transition process this Friday afternoon.

The agenda for the board’s next meeting, to be held Nov. 20 at 1 p.m., indicates board member and finance committee chairwoman Elizabeth Model will make a 15-minute presentation on expenditures to date concerning Surrey’s move to replace the RCMP with its own police force.

The board is also expected to set a $500,000 “spending authority” for the yet-to-be-revealed chief constable of the Surrey Police Service, related to operational expenditures.

“It is further recommended that expenditures in excess of $500,000 be forwarded to the Finance Committee for authorization,” Model writes in her report to the board. “This spending limit is in keeping with City thresholds for City of Surrey delegation of authority. These recommendations are interim and will be formalized in Surrey Police Financial Policy as they are developed and approved.”

The board is required to submit by Nov. 30 a provisional Surrey Police Operational/Transition budget for 2021 to the City of Surrey.

Mayor Doug McCallum, who is chairman of the Surrey Police Board, said at Surrey’s Nov. 9 regular council meeting that

the city “will have officers on the ground in the next few months and we will have our first officer very quickly, our police chief.”



