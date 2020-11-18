An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)

Surrey Police Board to address expenditures-to-date for policing transition this Friday

Board also expected to set a $500,000 ‘spending authority’ for yet-to-be-revealed chief constable

The Surrey Police Board is expected to address what’s been spent so far on the city’s policing transition process this Friday afternoon.

The agenda for the board’s next meeting, to be held Nov. 20 at 1 p.m., indicates board member and finance committee chairwoman Elizabeth Model will make a 15-minute presentation on expenditures to date concerning Surrey’s move to replace the RCMP with its own police force.

The board is also expected to set a $500,000 “spending authority” for the yet-to-be-revealed chief constable of the Surrey Police Service, related to operational expenditures.

“It is further recommended that expenditures in excess of $500,000 be forwarded to the Finance Committee for authorization,” Model writes in her report to the board. “This spending limit is in keeping with City thresholds for City of Surrey delegation of authority. These recommendations are interim and will be formalized in Surrey Police Financial Policy as they are developed and approved.”

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Board to start ‘reporting publicly’ on budget numbers in November

READ ALSO: Surrey policing transition process ‘shamefully handled,’ city councillor says

The board is required to submit by Nov. 30 a provisional Surrey Police Operational/Transition budget for 2021 to the City of Surrey.

Mayor Doug McCallum, who is chairman of the Surrey Police Board, said at Surrey’s Nov. 9 regular council meeting that

the city “will have officers on the ground in the next few months and we will have our first officer very quickly, our police chief.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

Just Posted

Councillor Linda Annis (centre) gives a toy to Cheryl White and Scott Wheatley Dec. 8, 2019, at Elements Casino during the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural toy drive. For its second annual toy drive this year, the Chamber has partnered with the Cloverdale BIA. They will be collecting toys from Nov. 23 to Dec. 11. (Photo: submitted)
Cloverdale business groups launch toy drive

Cloverdale’s Chamber and BIA to collect toys for charity

Annie Christiaens (right) and her décor team gussy up a Christmas tree as part of the Museum of Surrey’s inaugural Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival in 2019. The second annual tree-decorating fest runs Dec. 1 to 18. (Photo courtesy Museum of Surrey)
Xmas tree fest back at Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

Annual Christmas craft market goes virtual

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)
Surrey Police Board to address expenditures-to-date for policing transition this Friday

Board also expected to set a $500,000 ‘spending authority’ for yet-to-be-revealed chief constable

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital. (File photo)
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Health authority says there was ‘evidence of transmission’ in medicine unit

Image posted to the website cloverdalesoccer.com.
Free registration for youngest players with new Cloverdale soccer club

Cloverdale United FC is active on Twitter, with a website ‘coming soon’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

Most Read