Surrey police ask for help finding missing senior

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 91-year-old man.
Walter Gillis was last seen at home in the area of the 14900-block of 68th Avenue on Wednesday (March 15). Police say his family is concerned about his well-being.
Gillis is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight and 160 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes. Surrey RCMP say he is believed to be wearing a black-and-blue plaid shirt, black vest, green pants and a light brown baseball hat.
Police ask anyone with information about Gillis to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.
