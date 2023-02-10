Kianna Kisyel was reported missing on Jan. 29. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey police ask for help in locating missing Surrey woman

Kianna Kisyel, 26, was last seen on Jan. 25 in the 10600-block of City Parkway

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Kianna Kisyel.

Kisyel, 26, was last seen in the 10600-block of City Parkway on Jan. 25, 2023. She was reported missing on Jan. 29.

Police say they have been trying to locate her and would like to confirm her well-being.

Kisyel is described as an Indigenous female, five-foot-three in height, 161 lbs, with green eyes and a light complexion. She is known to travel to Kamloops, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information about Kisyel is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


