Surrey police ask for help in finding “high risk” 24-year-old man

Morgan Kelcey was last seen on evening of Jan. 16 in 19300 block of 73rd Avenue

Surrey RCMP say Morgan Kelcey was last seen at 9 p.m. on Jan. 16, in the 19300 block of 73rd Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: RCMP)

Police in Surrey are asking for help in finding a 24-year-old man they call “high risk.”

Surrey RCMP say Morgan Kelcey was last seen at 9 p.m. on Jan. 16, in the 19300 block of 73rd Avenue in Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Morgan is described Caucasian, six foot four, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a grey jacket with fur trimmed hood, white vest, black toque and black pants.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-10003.



