Discarded mattresses are loaded during a previous Pop-Up Junk Drop event in Surrey. (File photo)

Surrey plans for final Pop Up Junk Drop event of the summer

To avoid delay Sunday, ‘people should come in as early as possible or much later in the day’

Surrey’s final Pop Up Junk Drop event of the summer will be held on Sunday (Aug. 11).

It’s another chance for Surrey residents to unload unwanted household items – for no fee – at the Surrey Operations Centre parking lot (6651 148th St.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Launched in 2016, the events are organized to help curb illegal dumping in the city.

In 2019, four of the Pop Up events have been planned, starting in April, with a shift from Saturday to Sunday.

“It’s very popular this year,” said Harry Janda, Surrey’s manager of solid waste. “If you look at the numbers, we’ve seen up to 1,900 vehicles (at a single event), and overall it’s been about a 20-per-cent increase this year over 2018.”

To gain entry, junk-droppers must present valid, government-issued ID to prove they live in Surrey.

This year, Janda said crews have seen more mattresses brought in, along with an increase in appliances, scrap metal and electronics.

Items not accepted include commercial waste, hazardous construction junk (no asbestos-containing materials), dirt, rocks, roofing materials, drywall, paints, gasoline, animal waste, lead-acid batteries, large tree stumps and hot tubs, among other stuff.

“The most important thing is asbestos-containing materials,” Janda said, “so we don’t accept any drywall whatsoever, and if we see some in a load we will turn those vehicles away. And also don’t permit vinyl flooring, ceiling tiles, propane tanks, paint solvent, pesticides and other things. Those just become a big risk and safety issue for our workers here.”

Detailed information is posted on the city’s website, surrey.ca, or call 604-590-7289.

During the six-hour collection period, Janda said peak times are from 11 a.m. to around 3 p.m., when the wait “can be around half an hour to 45 minutes.

“I would say people should come in as early as possible or much later in the day to avoid that peak, eleven-to-two-ish, three-ish time period,” he added.

Surrey’s Pop Up Junk Drop events are part of a beautification and clean-up initiative called Love Where You Live, launched in May. “Whether you want to clean your street, neighbourhood, park or school, we have resources to help you get it done safely,” says a post about the program on the city’s website. Related events include Nature Work Parties, Surrey Youth Stewardship Squad Events and Park Community Clean-ups.

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

