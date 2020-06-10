Surrey pedestrian sent to hospital after crash sends car careening onto sidewalk

Police say woman left with serious injuries after collision at 100th Avenue and 156th Street

A woman standing on a sidewalk in Surrey was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a crash sent a car into the sidewalk and hit her Tuesday (June 9) in the intersection of 100th Avenue and 156th Street. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

A woman standing on a sidewalk in Surrey was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a crash sent a car into the sidewalk and hit her Tuesday night.

The crash involving a white BMW and black SUV happened at about 6:10 pm. in the intersection of 100th Avenue and 156th Street. Surrey RCMP say the force of the collision sent one vehicle into the sidewalk where a female pedestrian was standing.

Both drivers remained on scene and are speaking with investigators, police say.

A Black Press Media freelance photographer at the scene said two other people were also taken to hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Roads in all four directions were closed for several hours as Surrey RCMP’s Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis Response Section investigated.

Police are looking for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam video. Contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit solvecrime.ca.



