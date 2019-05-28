Ron Fujikawa and Sam Yim play badminton at the Guildford Recreation Centre. (Photo: City of Surrey)

Surrey offering free fun during B.C. Seniors Week

City of Surrey hosting free activities and events June 4 to June 7 to promote ‘healthy active aging’

Hey seniors, free is your friend.

From June 4 to June 7 the City of Surrey is hosting free activities and events to promote “healthy active aging,” the theme of this year’s B.C. Seniors Week celebration.

“Seniors are integral to our community and contribute to our communities in countless ways such as through volunteerism and sharing of their knowledge and wisdom,” Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said in a press release. “As an age-friendly city, we are dedicated to ensuring our growing seniors population is supported with resources and programs they need to age actively, enjoy good health, and remain independent and involved in their communities.”

Seniors Week in Surrey features dance fit, Tai Chi, computer classes, a barbecue, garden party, pancake brunch, a family history and history of Surrey presentation, and grandparents’ high tea. To learn more, check out the Healthy Active Aging Guide 2019 on the city’s website.

There’ll be activities at Guildford Recreation Centre, Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, Fleetwood Community Centre, Newton Seniors Centre, Cloverdale Recreation Centre and the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre.

“We encourage our seniors to come and have some fun, meet new people and try something new,” said Councillor Laurie Guerra, chairwoman of the city’s parks, recreation and sport tourism committee.


