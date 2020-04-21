Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Surrey not banning Mixed Martial Arts events in Surrey

Councillors Mandeep Nagra, Jack Hundial, Brenda Locke, Linda Annis and Doug Elford defeated the proposed ban

Surrey council has decided not to ban professional Mixed Martial Arts events in this city.

A bylaw on the matter was up for a vote on Monday, April 16. According to a report by Rob Costanzo, general manager of corporate services, the city in August 2019 received a request to host a MMA fight here, the first since 2013.

He noted the city’s “long-standing position on this issue is that Surrey does not support hosting professional MMA events that are regulated by the Office of the BC Athletic Commissioner.”

But Councillors Mandeep Nagra, Jack Hundial, Brenda Locke, Linda Annis and Doug Elford defeated the proposed ban.

READ ALSO: Pro MMA fight ban considered in Surrey

“First of all, I think each application should be assessed on its own merits,” Hundial said, “provided it has the proper safety protocols that have been established now, and certainly other jurisdictions do permit MMA fighting in a controlled environment.”

He said some young people “that are not able to respond to other forms or with other forms of physical activity do tend to gravitate towards this, and it can be controlled in a measured way to prevent injuries.”

Councillor Nagra also thinks each application should be looked at individually. He noted MMA is now overseen by the BC Athletic Commission, “and I truly believe they’re doing their best part to oversee this sport as all the other sports in our community.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey RCMP reports spike in ‘sextortion’ complaints
Next story
Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Just Posted

Surrey not banning Mixed Martial Arts events in Surrey

Councillors Mandeep Nagra, Jack Hundial, Brenda Locke, Linda Annis and Doug Elford defeated the proposed ban

Police surround bus in South Surrey

Incident took place at King George Boulevard and 32 Avenue

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Surrey RCMP reports spike in ‘sextortion’ complaints

That’s when someone threatens to send sexual photo of person to others if victim doesn’t pay up or provide more sexual content

Surrey RCMP notes ‘small increase’ in domestic violence during pandemic

Auto theft and theft from vehicles has decreased and business break-ins have increased compared to the same period in 2019

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

Vancouver Giants to pick 10th in Wednesday’s WHL Bantam Draft

Trade sees 2001-born forward Adam Hall move to Vancouver from Lethbridge

Two staff, two patients at B.C. care home part of latest COVID outbreak

Fraser Health classified Maple Ridge seniors facility outbreak effective Saturday, April 18

Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise

Rising water levels have forced several residents from their properties as flood risk increases

B.C. prepares to use donated, ‘alternative’ COVID-19 protective gear

Rigorous testing done first, Health Minister Adrian Dix says

Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday

COVID-19: Shelter-seeking B.C. homeless group resorts to sleeping in graveyard

People to camp near Parksville church at night as group looks for assistance

44% of B.C. residents think pre-COVID-19 conditions won’t return until fall: poll

73% say they’ll get a vaccine when one is made

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

Most Read