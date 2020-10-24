SURREY-NEWTON: NDP’s Bains wins over two challengers

Over the years, riding has occasionally toggled to right but has largely been dominated by NDP

NDP incumbent MLA Harry Bains has won in Surrey-Newton.

We’re tracking the results on the graphic below. Return here for the latest for this riding.

Surrey-Newton is the city’s smallest riding, geographically speaking.

Due to the pandemic, more Surrey residents have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6.

In Surrey-Newton, 4,666 ballots were issued to the riding’s 29,660 registered voters. That’s about 16 per cent of eligible voters receiving vote-by-mail packages.

It has over the years occasionally toggled from NDP to the right, but has largely been dominated by the NDP.

NDP incumbent Harry Bains won the riding in 2005, and every election since.

He’s running again in the Oct. 24 election, against BC Liberal candidate Paul Boparai and BC Green Party candidate Asad Syed.

In 2017 Bains won Surrey-Newton with 57.31 per cent of the vote.

In 2013, he received 56.33 per cent of the popular vote, defeating runner-up Liberal candidate Sukhminder Virk by 2,898 votes.

In 2001, Liberal Tony Bhullar trounced NDP MLA candidate Param Grewal in Surrey Newton, a riding that had been held by NDP cabinet minister Penny Priddy since Priddy snatched it from Social Credit premier Rita Johnston in 1991. Wisely choosing not to seek re-election in 2001, considering her governing party was destined for a province-wide smack-down from the electorate, Priddy thus avoided a fate similar to Johnston’s as B.C. voters raged against the NDP.

Surrey-Newton’s population is 58,340, according to most recent available statistics. It covers an area of 12 square kilometres. The average age of its residents is 34.7 years and for 64.71 per cent of all residents English is a second language.

Candidates:

We asked each candidate a simple question: “Why are you the best candidate in your riding?” We asked them to keep their pitch to 150 words. For those candidates who did not respond, we made every effort to tell you a little something about them or at the very least, send you in the right direction to learn about them.

Harry Bains

NDP

Harry Bains has been a resident in Surrey for over 40 years where his two children were born and raised. He has seen Surrey grow into a thriving, diverse community and is proud to call Surrey home.

Elected four times as an MLA, Harry has been a strong voice in Victoria for Surrey residents. As the Minister of Labour, Harry has been working hard every day to make British Columbia workplaces the safest in the country and workers health and safety a priority.

Whether it’s making your life more affordable or making sure kids and families get the support they need, Harry’s priority is always you.

Paul Boparai

Liberal

We did not receive a response.

Asad Syed

Green Party

I am the best candidate for the riding because I live in Surrey last 24 years.

I saw the rapid changes and development in Surrey and fully aware of the issues citizens are facing, my riding constituents suffering poor conditions in health care, schools, law and order, transportation, and environmental conditions.

As Green Party candidate, my commitment is to improve the conditions for seniors, hospitals, schools, end the subsidies to oil and gas companies, and spend the money to give assistance to renters, small businesses, childcare and provide carbon free environment for citizens.



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Surrey



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.