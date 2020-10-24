NDP candidate Harry Bains awaits election results for Surrey-Newton riding on Saturday. (submitted photo)

NDP candidate Harry Bains awaits election results for Surrey-Newton riding on Saturday. (submitted photo)

BC Election 2020

SURREY-NEWTON: NDP’s Bains wins over two challengers

Over the years, riding has occasionally toggled to right but has largely been dominated by NDP

NDP incumbent MLA Harry Bains has won in Surrey-Newton.

We’re tracking the results on the graphic below. Return here for the latest for this riding.

Surrey-Newton is the city’s smallest riding, geographically speaking.

Due to the pandemic, more Surrey residents have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6.

In Surrey-Newton, 4,666 ballots were issued to the riding’s 29,660 registered voters. That’s about 16 per cent of eligible voters receiving vote-by-mail packages.

It has over the years occasionally toggled from NDP to the right, but has largely been dominated by the NDP.

NDP incumbent Harry Bains won the riding in 2005, and every election since.

He’s running again in the Oct. 24 election, against BC Liberal candidate Paul Boparai and BC Green Party candidate Asad Syed.

In 2017 Bains won Surrey-Newton with 57.31 per cent of the vote.

In 2013, he received 56.33 per cent of the popular vote, defeating runner-up Liberal candidate Sukhminder Virk by 2,898 votes.

In 2001, Liberal Tony Bhullar trounced NDP MLA candidate Param Grewal in Surrey Newton, a riding that had been held by NDP cabinet minister Penny Priddy since Priddy snatched it from Social Credit premier Rita Johnston in 1991. Wisely choosing not to seek re-election in 2001, considering her governing party was destined for a province-wide smack-down from the electorate, Priddy thus avoided a fate similar to Johnston’s as B.C. voters raged against the NDP.

Surrey-Newton’s population is 58,340, according to most recent available statistics. It covers an area of 12 square kilometres. The average age of its residents is 34.7 years and for 64.71 per cent of all residents English is a second language.

Candidates:

We asked each candidate a simple question: “Why are you the best candidate in your riding?” We asked them to keep their pitch to 150 words. For those candidates who did not respond, we made every effort to tell you a little something about them or at the very least, send you in the right direction to learn about them.

Harry Bains

NDP

Harry Bains has been a resident in Surrey for over 40 years where his two children were born and raised. He has seen Surrey grow into a thriving, diverse community and is proud to call Surrey home.

Elected four times as an MLA, Harry has been a strong voice in Victoria for Surrey residents. As the Minister of Labour, Harry has been working hard every day to make British Columbia workplaces the safest in the country and workers health and safety a priority.

Whether it’s making your life more affordable or making sure kids and families get the support they need, Harry’s priority is always you.

Paul Boparai

Liberal

We did not receive a response.

Asad Syed

Green Party

I am the best candidate for the riding because I live in Surrey last 24 years.

I saw the rapid changes and development in Surrey and fully aware of the issues citizens are facing, my riding constituents suffering poor conditions in health care, schools, law and order, transportation, and environmental conditions.

As Green Party candidate, my commitment is to improve the conditions for seniors, hospitals, schools, end the subsidies to oil and gas companies, and spend the money to give assistance to renters, small businesses, childcare and provide carbon free environment for citizens.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Surrey-Newton riding map for the Oct. 24, 2020 provincial election. (Map: Elections BC)

The Surrey-Newton riding map for the Oct. 24, 2020 provincial election. (Map: Elections BC)

Previous story
SURREY-GREEN TIMBERS: NDP’s Rachna Singh widening gap against Liberal Dilraj Atwal
Next story
SURREY-WHALLEY: NDP’s Ralston tops three challengers

Just Posted

It’s election day in B.C. (Black Press files)
It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote

B.C.’s snap election has already broken records for advance voter turnout, mail-in ballots

Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Scientists in Washington state discovered the first nest earlier in the week of so-called murder hornets in the United States and worked to wipe it out Saturday morning to protect native honeybees. Workers with the state Agriculture Department spent weeks searching, trapping and using dental floss to tie tracking devices to Asian giant hornets, which can deliver painful stings to people and spit venom but are the biggest threat to honeybees that farmers depend on to pollinate crops. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Crews vacuum ‘murder hornets’ out of Washington nest, first-ever in U.S.

The nest found in the city of Blaine near the Canadian border is about the size of a basketball

Upgrades underway at the Sunnyside Reservoir, adjacent to Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest, raised concerns among some residents Tuesday (Oct. 20), however, stewards of the park say everything went off without a hitch. (Tracy Holmes photo)
‘No issue’ with South Surrey reservoir drainage, despite trail user concerns: urban forest steward

Forest visitor taken aback by ‘unprecedented flooding’ of trails

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Fraser South region has doubled in the last two weeks. The number of cases in the Fraser East region has tripled. Chart: Tyler Olsen
COVID-19 surge in B.C. fuelled by spikes in new cases in Fraser Valley & Surrey area

Number of newly confirmed cases has tripled in Fraser Valley and doubled in the Surrey/Langley area

Surrey Pretrial in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk) Surrey Pretrial in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Staff members at Surrey Pretrial test positive for COVID-19

Ministry of Public Safety says employees tested positive between Oct. 18 and 23

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Friday October 23, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s top physician says she fears the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks as the second wave continues to drive the death toll toward 10,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns severe illness likely to rise, trailing spike in COVID-19 cases

Average daily deaths from virus reached 23 over the past seven days, up from six deaths six weeks ago

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Surrey Eagles logo.
COVID-positive test for Surrey Eagles player triggers postponement of two BCHL games

Saturday games were to be played in Chilliwack

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Hydro map showing where power has been knocked out is dotted with over a dozen outages. (BC Hydro map screenshot)
Thousands without power in Lower Mainland on election day

One outage in Langley and Surrey is affecting over 4,000 customers

file
One dead after fiery crash near Agassiz

Agassiz RCMP report a 56-year-old man died Friday night

The possibility of the Canadian Premier League expanding to the Fraser Valley has been floated online. (Facebook photo)
Canadian Premier League possibly eyeing Fraser Valley expansion

Soccer league looking to add ninth team to the mix, B.C. markets potentially rumoured

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

Most Read