Surrey murder victim identified as Andrew Baldwin

Homicide investigators call on public to help find suspect last seen on 124th Street

Police say 30-year-old Andrew Baldwin was killed in Surrey on Nov. 11. (Photo: Police handout)

Police have identified 30-year-old Andrew Baldwin as the man killed in Surrey Monday night.

Surrey RCMP first responded to the scene in the 10700-block of 124th Street just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 after a report of a “call for assistance from a home.”

Police say Baldwin was found unresponsive at the scene with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

The Integrated Police Dog Services was brought in to conduct a search for the suspect, who police say was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants with reflective material around the bottom of the pant leg. He was last seen northbound on 124th Street from the scene.

The Interated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has since taken conduct of the case and is working closely with the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather further evidence.

The investigation is still in its early stages and investigators are working to determine a motive.

“We urge anyone with details of Andrew Baldwin’s activities before his unfortunate death, to come forward and speak to investigators,” said Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT in a release. “We also urge any witnesses and drivers with dash cam video who were in the area of Old Yale and Scott Road to contact us, so we can ultimately determine those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or solvecrime.ca.