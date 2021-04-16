Surrey Mounties urge Vaisakhi, Kissan celebrants to heed public health orders

Report violations to the City of Surrey Bylaw call centre at 604-591-4370 or the Surrey RCMP non-emergency line at 604-599-0502

Surrey Mounties have issued a press release urging celebrants of Vaisakhi and Kissan to heed COVID-19 public health orders this weekend as this city continues to be the province’s worst hit by the virus.

“This is a challenging time for the community and we understand that with the nice weather, it may be tempting to gather in large groups to celebrate,” says Inspector Harm Dosange, Surrey RCMP Community Safety Officer. “We cannot emphasize enough the importance of following the Public Health Orders to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Like last year, Surrey’s world-class annual Vaisakhi parade in Newton was cancelled on account of the pandemic. Constable Sarbit Sangha noted many celebrants are still expected to participate in “small COVID-friendly celebrations” and police are award of Kissan rallies and a Sikh motorcycle event that’s set to take place this weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted Thursday there are “ongoing high rates of transmission in Surrey – that’s something that’s been steadily a high transmission area through most of the pandemic.”

Public health orders restrict outdoor gatherings and prohibit indoor gatherings. Outdoor gatherings are allowed, with up to 10 people, provided there is enough space to keep all attendees two metres apart unless they live in the same house. Moreover, if one leaves another cannot take their place, hand sanitizer must be readily available, nobody is allowed inside the residence except to use the washroom, and the gathering cannot be inside a fully enclosed structure.

Police say the Surrey RCMP COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team (CCET) will be conducting increased patrols throughout the weekend and anyone wishing to report violations of the COVID-19 public health orders should contact the City of Surrey Bylaw call centre at 604-591-4370 or the Surrey RCMP non-emergency line at 604-599-0502.



